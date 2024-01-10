Mexican-American actor Adan Canto, known for transitioning from a music career in Mexico to Hollywood stardom, passed away at 42 due to appendiceal cancer. Recently featured in Fox's The Cleaning Lady, Canto, the male lead for two seasons, faced health challenges preventing his participation in Season 3's initial filming. Born in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, in 1981, and raised in Texas, Canto began his journey as a singer and guitarist in Mexico City at 16. His acting career took off after being discovered for a key role in Kevin Williamson's 2013 Fox drama series. The "designated Survivor" in the Cabinet is Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. He's ... - Latest Tweet by Bloomberg

Adan Canto Dies At 42

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deadline Hollywood (@deadline)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)