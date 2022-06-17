On June 16, pop icon Beyoncé announced ‘Act I’ of her upcoming album titled “Renaissance” that would be released on July 29. Then on the midnight of June 17, rapper Drake took his fans by surprise by announcing his seventh studio album titled “Honestly, Nevermind”. He has also listed details of the tracks that would be featured in this album. Beyoncé Announces Her New Album ‘Renaissance’, Shares Details On Her Instagram Bio.

Drakes’s Seventh Studio Album

Track List Of “Honestly, Nevermind”

