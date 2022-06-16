Beyoncé, who recently deleted her profile picture from all her social media accounts, has now updated her Instagram bio by announcing the title of her new album. The pop icon has revealed that her new album has been titled as “Renaissance” and it will be launched on July 29. Beyoncé Takes Down Her Profile Pictures Across All Her Social Media Accounts.

Beyoncé New Album “Renaissance”

Beyoncé updates her Instagram bio with #RENAISSANCE, releasing July 29. pic.twitter.com/YUarSqk38M — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 16, 2022

