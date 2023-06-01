Hollywood veteran Al Pacino, 83, has been a hot topic of discussion post it was revealed that he is expecting his fourth child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who happens to be 29-years-old. The report comes weeks after Robert De Niro confirmed that he had embraced fatherhood for the seventh time at the age of 79. While a section of peeps were happy with these news, there were a few who joked about it. Meme-makers did not keep calm and churned jokes and memes on daddies Pacino and Robert De Niro. Check it out. Al Pacino Is Expecting Child at 83 With 29-Year Old Girlfriend Noor Alfallah- Reports.

LOL

'Horny'

'Cryin'

Hahahaha

'Diaper Change'

ROFL

'Fetish'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)