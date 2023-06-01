Hollywood veteran Al Pacino, 83, has been a hot topic of discussion post it was revealed that he is expecting his fourth child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, who happens to be 29-years-old. The report comes weeks after Robert De Niro confirmed that he had embraced fatherhood for the seventh time at the age of 79. While a section of peeps were happy with these news, there were a few who joked about it. Meme-makers did not keep calm and churned jokes and memes on daddies Pacino and Robert De Niro. Check it out. Al Pacino Is Expecting Child at 83 With 29-Year Old Girlfriend Noor Alfallah- Reports.

LOL

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro having children at the ages of 82 and 79. pic.twitter.com/qiCUmvncjL — Austin (@AustinPlanet) May 31, 2023

'Horny'

Al Pacino and De Niro getting arrested by horny police. pic.twitter.com/gzvvRsCHpi — rocky hiranandani (architect) (@IndieKnopfler) May 31, 2023

'Cryin'

cryin n throwin up imagine al pacino tells u this pic.twitter.com/4maYAnK5Tz — احب حياتي (@r0semer) May 22, 2023

Hahahaha

Al Pacino was in that thang like pic.twitter.com/i0tN21VfIp — 🐶WOOF CLITZER🐶 (@ESPNFrankie) May 31, 2023

'Diaper Change'

Al Pacino to his wife when both he and his new kid need a diaper changepic.twitter.com/5bA9czTFH2 — JⓂ️🅰️ (@J_Nole22) May 31, 2023

ROFL

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on they death beds knocking up women younger than me and I can't even get a date pic.twitter.com/xk2wkktpcp — Crenshaw Pete (@HeWhoRunsFades) May 31, 2023

'Fetish'

Ok lemme get this straight… Al Pacino, 83, is having a baby with his 29 year old girlfriend That same girlfriend dated a 90 year old Clint Eastwood when she was 25, and an 80 year old Mick Jagger when she was 23 Homegirl either has a fetish or a very strong stomach — Trillish (@MissTrillish) May 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)