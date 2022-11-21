Olivia Newton-John had passed away earlier this year at the age of 73. To pay tribute to her, singer Pink performed on a song from Olivia's most iconic film, Grease that came out in 1978, co-starring John Travolta and is considered among the classics, at the 50th American Music Awards. AMAs 2022: Lionel Richie Joins Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox and Others on Stage During Their Reprise of 'We Are The World' At 50th American Music Awards.

Watch the Video:

Pink honored Olivia Newton-John at the #AMAs with a tribute performance of Hopelessly Devoted To You. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KpdgF85jCe — E! News (@enews) November 21, 2022

Watch the original Song here:

