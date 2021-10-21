Ambulance trailer is out! The film is based on the 2005 Danish thriller of the same name, the story centers about a working-class man, who is desperate for money to pay for his wife's surgeries who elects to reach out to his criminal friend for help, getting roped into taking part in a $32 million bank heist. When the robbery goes wrong and they shoot a LA Police officer, they go on the run in an ambulance with an EMT and the dying officer as their hostages. The trailer looks super interesting. Have a look!

Watch The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)