Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 15-year-old daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt made a stylish appearance on the red carpet at the Broadway premiere of The Outsiders. Both mother and daughter had been involved in the production, with Jolie co-producing the show and Vivienne assisting. Jolie stunned in a shimmering gold dress adorned with a light brown cape, complemented by oversized metallic earrings and a bold red lip. Meanwhile, Vivienne opted for a more casual yet chic look, sporting a dark blue jumpsuit paired with pale blue sneakers. Their joint presence highlighted their shared passion for the arts and their close bond as mother and daughter. Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne to Assist the Actress on Broadway Production of The Outsiders.

Angelina Jolie And Daughter Vivienne At The Outsiders Premiere

