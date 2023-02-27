Things aren't looking good at the box office for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Suffering a 69% drop since its release in the second weekend, the film has grossed a total of $363 million at the worldwide box office. This marks the worst week-to-week drop for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Ant-Man and The Wasp – Quantumania Movie Review: Paul Rudd's Marvel Film is a Bland Adventure That Exists Only to Set up MCU’s Next Phase (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Box Office Numbers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:

