Things aren't looking good at the box office for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Suffering a 69% drop since its release in the second weekend, the film has grossed a total of $363 million at the worldwide box office. This marks the worst week-to-week drop for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Ant-Man and The Wasp – Quantumania Movie Review: Paul Rudd's Marvel Film is a Bland Adventure That Exists Only to Set up MCU’s Next Phase (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Box Office Numbers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania grossed an estimated $46.4M internationally this weekend. Estimated international total stands at $196.3M, estimated global total stands at $363.6M.#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #BoxOffice @MarvelStudios @AntMan — BoxOfficeReport.com (@BORReport) February 26, 2023

‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA’ made $32.2M in its second weekend at the domestic box office, marking a 69% decline from its debut. This marks the biggest week-to-week drop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. pic.twitter.com/MyiBA3cYt2 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 26, 2023

