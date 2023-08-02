Recently Stephen Amell came under heat when the Arrow star revealed that he doesn't support striking and finds it as a "reductive negotiation tactic." Receiving criticism for his comments from many fans online and his fellow actors as well, Amell decided to clarify what he meant saying that his word of "support" was contradictory and that it was an "inarticulate shoutout to his cast and crew" while also saying that the striking has been "emotionally frustrating." Amell then clarified that he still chooses to "stand" with his union. Arrow Star Stephen Amell Says He Doesn't Support Striking, Calls it a 'Reductive Negotiation Tactic'.

Check Out Stephen Amell's Comments:

Stephen Amell clarifies his anti-strike comments: “My off the cuff use of the word ‘support’ is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union... From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we’re striking, but that doesn’t… pic.twitter.com/xRRPiyLEgq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 1, 2023

