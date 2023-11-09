Amidst the premiere of The Iron Claw, Jeremy Allen White received the news that the SAG-AFTRA strike had come to an end, leaving him elated. Expressing his feelings, he shared, "It makes me feel incredible. I don't know the details of the deal, but I'm sure that SAG got what they wanted." The unexpected revelation added an extra layer of excitement to the premiere, marking a positive turn in the industry landscape for the actors' union. The Iron Claw Trailer: Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White As the Von Erick Brothers Bring Back Real-Life Wrestling Drama on Screen!

Watch Video Here:

