Ava Max, dressed in a shimmering blue and black outfit was seen dancing onstage during her concert, when suddenly a fan appeared out of nowhere and slapped her on the face before he was dragged away by security. The singer seemed calm and continued to dance for a bit before exiting the stage. She also posted a tweet after the concert thanking her fans for the love. Ava Max on Being Compared to Lady Gaga: 'Who Doesn't Love Gaga? I Can't Help That I Look Like This'.

Watch Ava Gets Injured By Fan:

Ava Max gets injured on stage after a fan “slapped” her. pic.twitter.com/BLVbXAhawE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2023

Ava Max's Tweet on Incident:

He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again 😡😡thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!❤️ — AVA MAX (@AvaMax) June 21, 2023

