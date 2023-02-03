Oona Chaplin, who is best known for her role as Talisa Stark in Game of Thrones, is set to play the leader of the Fire Na'vi in Avatar 3. While the character's name hasn't been confirmed, Cameron did reveal a while back that we will see a more violent tribe of the Na'vi that has been described as "aggressive, volcanic race." Avatar 3 releases in theatres on December 20, 2024. Avatar 3: James Cameron Hints at Fire Element and Two New Cultures in Next Instalment of the Sci-Fi Film!

Check Out the Tweet:

‘GAME OF THRONES’ star Oona Chaplin will play the leader of the Ash People – “an aggressive, volcanic race” of Na’vi – in ‘AVATAR 3.’ (https://t.co/OvNZpiVv2O) pic.twitter.com/yHPR1eWSXF — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)