James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has officially become the highest grossing film to be released in 2022. Passing Top Gun: Maverick, it has grossed around $1.5 Billion at the worldwide box office and has become the tenth highest grossing film of all time. It has also passed its break even point, which was just revealed by Cameron a few days ago. Avatar The Way of Water Box Office: James Cameron Now Says His Sci-Fi Sequel Needs to Make $1.5 Billion to Break Even, Confirms He Was 'Inaccurate' With the Previous Comments.

Check Out the Tweet:

‘AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER’ passes $1.5 billion worldwide. Read our review: https://t.co/FfoibUiegX pic.twitter.com/mySzFVGaZ6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 5, 2023

