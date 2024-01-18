The nominations for the British Academy Film Awards were disclosed on Thursday January 18, 2024 in London via a livestream starting at 12 pm GMT/4 AM PST. Actors Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir will announce the nominees from BAFTA headquarters at 195 Piccadilly. The BAFTA ceremony is scheduled for February 18 at London's Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, with BBC One and iPlayer airing it in the UK and BritBox International in several countries. Actor David Tennant is confirmed as the host for the prestigious event. David Tennant Announced As Host for Prestigious 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.
See Full List of Nominations Here:
British Writer
The Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer nominees💫
LISA SELBY, REBECCA LLOYD-EVANS, ALEX FRY
CHRISTOPHER SHARP
SAVANAH LEAF, SHIRLEY O'CONNOR, MEDB RIORDAN
MOLLY MANNING WALKER
ELLA GLENDINING#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/krIBH6UyFD
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
Original Screenplay
From script to screen, our Original Screenplay nominees are… ✍️
ANATOMY OF A FALL
BARBIE
THE HOLDOVERS
MAESTRO
PAST LIVES#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/DkVrb6tC9D
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
Adapted Screenplay
Look ‘write’ here! It’s our Adapted Screenplay nominees ✒️
ALL OF US STRANGERS
AMERICAN FICTION
OPPENHEIMER
POOR THINGS
THE ZONE OF INTEREST#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/bW2dQfpR1F
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
Non-English Movie
Well done to all our Film Not in the English Language nominees! 🌍🎬
20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL
ANATOMY OF A FALL
PAST LIVES
SOCIETY OF THE SNOW
THE ZONE OF INTEREST#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/dLzFzKulJI
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
Animated Film
Next up, the nominees for Animated Film! 🖌️
THE BOY AND THE HERON
CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET
ELEMENTAL
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1mlfJgNQ4A
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
Director
Congratulations to our Director nominees! 🙌
ANDREW HAIGH All of Us Strangers
JUSTINE TRIET Anatomy of a Fall
ALEXANDER PAYNE The Holdovers
BRADLEY COOPER Maestro
CHRISTOPHER NOLAN Oppenheimer
JONATHAN GLAZER The Zone of Interest#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/DmS25WpCRn
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
Supporting Actress
✨ Supporting Actress nominees ✨
EMILY BLUNT Oppenheimer
DANIELLE BROOKS The Color Purple
CLAIRE FOY All of Us Strangers
SANDRA HÜLLER The Zone of Interest
ROSAMUND PIKE Saltburn
DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH The Holdovers#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/MaeiAFyRoO
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
Supporting Actor
✨ Supporting Actor nominees ✨
ROBERT DE NIRO Killers of The Flower Moon
ROBERT DOWNEY JR. Oppenheimer
JACOB ELORDI Saltburn
RYAN GOSLING Barbie
PAUL MESCAL All of Us Strangers
DOMINIC SESSA The Holdovers#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/3eljMIEjbc
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
Actress
The Leading Actress nominees are… ⭐
FANTASIA BARRINO The Color Purple
SANDRA HÜLLER Anatomy of a Fall
CAREY MULLIGAN Maestro
VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane
MARGOT ROBBIE Barbie
EMMA STONE Poor Things#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/urPBofDrzv
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
Actor
And the Leading Actor nominees are… ⭐
BRADLEY COOPER Maestro
COLMAN DOMINGO Rustin
PAUL GIAMATTI The Holdovers
BARRY KEOGHAN Saltburn
CILLIAN MURPHY Oppenheimer
TEO YOO Past Lives#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/91Il23rBVm
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
British Films
Congratulations to this year’s Outstanding British Film nominees! 🎬 🌠
ALL OF US STRANGERS
HOW TO HAVE SEX
NAPOLEON
THE OLD OAK
POOR THINGS
RYE LANE
SALTBURN
SCRAPPER
WONKA
THE ZONE OF INTEREST#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/hhSpohTIW5
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
Best Film
And the nominees for Best Film are… 🥁🥁🥁
ANATOMY OF A FALL
THE HOLDOVERS
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
OPPENHEIMER
POOR THINGS#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/NM6OCFTrXM
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
British Short Animated Film
Short but mighty, the British Short Animation nominees are… 📽️
CRAB DAY
VISIBLE MENDING
WILD SUMMON#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1ERRSxtYYO
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
British Short Film
A massive congratulations to our British Short Film nominees! 🍿
FESTIVAL OF SLAPS
GORKA
JELLYFISH AND LOBSTER
SUCH A LOVELY DAY
YELLOW#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/YL8cMJVDD7
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
Cinematography
It’s time to focus on our Cinematography nominees… 🎥
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
MAESTRO
OPPENHEIMER
POOR THINGS
THE ZONE OF INTEREST#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/XaS6xRf0gS
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024
