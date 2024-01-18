The nominations for the British Academy Film Awards were disclosed on Thursday January 18, 2024 in London via a livestream starting at 12 pm GMT/4 AM PST. Actors Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir will announce the nominees from BAFTA headquarters at 195 Piccadilly. The BAFTA ceremony is scheduled for February 18 at London's Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, with BBC One and iPlayer airing it in the UK and BritBox International in several countries. Actor David Tennant is confirmed as the host for the prestigious event. David Tennant Announced As Host for Prestigious 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.

See Full List of Nominations Here:

British Writer

The Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer nominees💫 LISA SELBY, REBECCA LLOYD-EVANS, ALEX FRY CHRISTOPHER SHARP SAVANAH LEAF, SHIRLEY O'CONNOR, MEDB RIORDAN MOLLY MANNING WALKER ELLA GLENDINING#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/krIBH6UyFD — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

Original Screenplay

From script to screen, our Original Screenplay nominees are… ✍️ ANATOMY OF A FALL BARBIE THE HOLDOVERS MAESTRO PAST LIVES#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/DkVrb6tC9D — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

Adapted Screenplay

Look ‘write’ here! It’s our Adapted Screenplay nominees ✒️ ALL OF US STRANGERS AMERICAN FICTION OPPENHEIMER POOR THINGS THE ZONE OF INTEREST#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/bW2dQfpR1F — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

Non-English Movie

Well done to all our Film Not in the English Language nominees! 🌍🎬 20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL ANATOMY OF A FALL PAST LIVES SOCIETY OF THE SNOW THE ZONE OF INTEREST#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/dLzFzKulJI — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

Animated Film

Next up, the nominees for Animated Film! 🖌️ THE BOY AND THE HERON CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET ELEMENTAL SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1mlfJgNQ4A — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

Director

Congratulations to our Director nominees! 🙌 ANDREW HAIGH All of Us Strangers JUSTINE TRIET Anatomy of a Fall ALEXANDER PAYNE The Holdovers BRADLEY COOPER Maestro CHRISTOPHER NOLAN Oppenheimer JONATHAN GLAZER The Zone of Interest#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/DmS25WpCRn — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

Supporting Actress

✨ Supporting Actress nominees ✨ EMILY BLUNT Oppenheimer DANIELLE BROOKS The Color Purple CLAIRE FOY All of Us Strangers SANDRA HÜLLER The Zone of Interest ROSAMUND PIKE Saltburn DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH The Holdovers#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/MaeiAFyRoO — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

Supporting Actor

✨ Supporting Actor nominees ✨ ROBERT DE NIRO Killers of The Flower Moon ROBERT DOWNEY JR. Oppenheimer JACOB ELORDI Saltburn RYAN GOSLING Barbie PAUL MESCAL All of Us Strangers DOMINIC SESSA The Holdovers#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/3eljMIEjbc — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

Actress

The Leading Actress nominees are… ⭐ FANTASIA BARRINO The Color Purple SANDRA HÜLLER Anatomy of a Fall CAREY MULLIGAN Maestro VIVIAN OPARAH Rye Lane MARGOT ROBBIE Barbie EMMA STONE Poor Things#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/urPBofDrzv — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

Actor

And the Leading Actor nominees are… ⭐ BRADLEY COOPER Maestro COLMAN DOMINGO Rustin PAUL GIAMATTI The Holdovers BARRY KEOGHAN Saltburn CILLIAN MURPHY Oppenheimer TEO YOO Past Lives#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/91Il23rBVm — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

British Films

Congratulations to this year’s Outstanding British Film nominees! 🎬 🌠 ALL OF US STRANGERS HOW TO HAVE SEX NAPOLEON THE OLD OAK POOR THINGS RYE LANE SALTBURN SCRAPPER WONKA THE ZONE OF INTEREST#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/hhSpohTIW5 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

Best Film

And the nominees for Best Film are… 🥁🥁🥁 ANATOMY OF A FALL THE HOLDOVERS KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON OPPENHEIMER POOR THINGS#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/NM6OCFTrXM — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

British Short Animated Film

Short but mighty, the British Short Animation nominees are… 📽️ CRAB DAY VISIBLE MENDING WILD SUMMON#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1ERRSxtYYO — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

British Short Film

A massive congratulations to our British Short Film nominees! 🍿 FESTIVAL OF SLAPS GORKA JELLYFISH AND LOBSTER SUCH A LOVELY DAY YELLOW#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/YL8cMJVDD7 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

Cinematography

It’s time to focus on our Cinematography nominees… 🎥 KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON MAESTRO OPPENHEIMER POOR THINGS THE ZONE OF INTEREST#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/XaS6xRf0gS — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 18, 2024

