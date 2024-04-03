The first trailer for Bambi The Reckoning offers a chilling glimpse into the horror reinterpretation of the cherished 1923 Felix Salten novel, Bambi, a Life in the Woods. Departing from its Disney origins, this forthcoming film delves into the sinister depths of the Twisted Childhood Universe, following in the footsteps of its predecessor, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. In the trailer, two characters find themselves ensnared in a nightmare as they confront the wrath of a vengeful and bloodthirsty Bambi following a harrowing car accident. Directed by Dan Allen, the film features Roxanne McKee in the role of Xana. Winnie the Pooh – Blood and Honey Horrifies Parents After Fourth Grade Teacher Accidentally Shows Nikolai Leon’s Movie to His Students.

Watch Bambi- The Reckoning Trailer

