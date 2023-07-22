Filmmaker Greta Gerwig’s female-fueled Barbie started off with a stupendous $70.5 million on Friday, including $22.3 million in previews. According to reports, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie earns the biggest opening day of 2023 at the domestic box office. This makes Barbie's box office number the highest of the summer! Barbie Box Office Collection Day 1: Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling’s Film Grosses $22.3 Million in the US.

