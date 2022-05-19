It looks like the cast of Barbie is still growing as another highly popular personality has joined the film. It's being reported that Dua Lipa has been cast in the movie and will star alongside Margot Robbie. Lipa is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming Matthew Vaugh film Argylle. Barbie releases in theatres on July 21, 2023. Barbie: Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa Playing Different Versions of Ken in Margot Robbie's Film - Reports.

