A new Batman movie is currently in development at DC Studios that will introduce the Bat-Family. Including Damian Wayne's Robin, who is Batman's son in the comics, the film is titled The Brave and the Bold. While this will be in the main continuity of the DC Universe, it will feature a new actor for Batman while Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's The Batman - Part II will remain separate. The Batman - Part II: Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson's DC Film to Release on October 3, 2025.

Check Out the Announcement:

A new ‘Batman’ movie ‘THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD’, focused on Bruce and Damian Wayne, is in the works at DC. pic.twitter.com/KFYmURwn71 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 31, 2023

‘THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD’ will introduce the Bat-Family to James Gunn’s DCU, beginning with a new actor as Batman and Damian Wayne’s Robin. See the full DCU slate: https://t.co/j3JjFMRICj pic.twitter.com/ewfGulcreG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 31, 2023

