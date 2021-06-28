BET Awards 2021 happened on Sunday night at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles. A few of the winners have been announced and Cardi B is one of them. Her WAP won the video of the year award. Check out the winners' list here...

Album of the Year

“After Hours” – The Weeknd

“Blame It On Baby” – DaBaby

“Good News” – Megan Thee Stallion

“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)

“King’s Disease” – Nas

“Ungodly Hour” – Chloe X Halle

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R. (WINNER)

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon (WINNER)

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic (WINNER)

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby (WINNER)

Pop Smoke

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – “So Done”

Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”

Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”

Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – “Rooted”

SZA – “Good Days” (WINNER)

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix) (WINNER)

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Video of the Year

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (WINNER)

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Best Actress

Andra Day, “The United States vs Billie Holiday” (WINNER)

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka (WINNER)

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the Year Award

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James (WINNER)

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

