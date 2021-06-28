BET Awards 2021 happened on Sunday night at the Microsoft theatre in Los Angeles. A few of the winners have been announced and Cardi B is one of them. Her WAP won the video of the year award. Check out the winners' list here...
Album of the Year
“After Hours” – The Weeknd
“Blame It On Baby” – DaBaby
“Good News” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan (WINNER)
“King’s Disease” – Nas
“Ungodly Hour” – Chloe X Halle
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R. (WINNER)
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon (WINNER)
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic (WINNER)
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby (WINNER)
Pop Smoke
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”
Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – “Rooted”
SZA – “Good Days” (WINNER)
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) (WINNER)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
Viewer’s Choice Award
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – “Popstar”
Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – “Savage” (Remix) (WINNER)
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Video of the Year
Cardi B – “Up”
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” (WINNER)
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake Ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Best Actress
Andra Day, “The United States vs Billie Holiday” (WINNER)
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka (WINNER)
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the Year Award
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James (WINNER)
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
