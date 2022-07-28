If you're in Europe and a huge fan of Beyonce, then you're probably in luck right now. Fans are reportedly buying Beyonce's upcoming Renaissance album early in many parts of Europe as many music vendors have reportedly leaked it. The official release of the album is stated for July 29, 2022. This is the seventh studio album from the pop singer. Beyonce Drops ‘Break My Soul’ Song From Her Upcoming Album Renaissance.

Check Out The Tweet:

Fans in Europe are reporting that Beyoncé’s #RENAISSANCE is being sold in some stores prior to its release on Friday. pic.twitter.com/BxZdYT8KCL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 27, 2022

