The Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) typically feature exciting performances, memorable moments, and star-studded appearances, making it a must-watch event for music lovers around the world. Now, they are back. Prior to an online ceremony scheduled to occur on Sunday, November 19, 2023, the organizers of the Billboard Music Awards have officially announced the complete list of nominees, along with the introduction of new categories in anticipation of the award ceremony. Nine new awards were unveiled this year, including four in the burgeoning K-pop field – top global K-pop artist, top K-pop tour, top K-pop album, and top global K-pop song. The ceremony on November 19 promises to be an exciting event for music enthusiasts and fans of these genres. Billboard Music Awards 2022 Full Winners List: BTS Wins Three Awards At The BBMAs; Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Taylor Swift Win Big.

Most nominated artists at the 2023 BBMAs

Most nominated artists at the 2023 BBMAs: Taylor Swift — 20 SZA — 17 Morgan Wallen — 17 The Weeknd — 16 Drake — 14 Zach Bryan — 14 Luke Combs — 10 21 Savage — 9 Metro Boomin — 9 Miley Cyrus — 9 Beyoncé —7 Rema — 7 Bad Bunny — 6 Peso Pluma — 6 Ariana Grande — 5 New Jeans — 5… — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2023

BBMA nominees for Top Collaboration 2023

BBMA nominees for Top Collaboration: I’m Good (Blue) Creepin’ Calm Down Unholy Die For You — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2023

BBMA nominees for Top Afrobeats Song:

BBMA nominees for Top Afrobeats Song: Rush People KU LO SA Calm Down Soweto — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2023

BBMA nominees Top R&B Artist:

BBMA nominees Top R&B Artist: Beyonce Chris Brown Rihanna SZA The Weeknd — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2023

BBMA nominees for Top Afrobeats Artist:

BBMA nominees for Top Afrobeats Artist: Burna Boy LiBianca Rema Tems Wizkid — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2023

BBMA nominees for Top Rap Female Artist:

BBMA nominees for Top Rap Female Artist: Ice Spice Nicki Minaj Doja Cat — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2023

BBMA nominees for Top R&B Album:

BBMA nominees for Top R&B Album: Renaissance Wasteland Honestly, Nevermind Gemini Rights SOS — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2023

BBMA nominees for Top Rap Artist:

BBMA nominees for Top Rap Artist: 21 Savage Drake Lil Baby Metro Boomin Travis Scott — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2023

New Addition In The BBMA 2023 Category:

NewJeans is the most nominated K-Pop artist at the 2023 BBMAs with 5 nominations. pic.twitter.com/nmREp3o9vR — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2023

Taylor Swift Taking The Lead:

Taylor Swift is the most nominated artist at the 2023 BBMAs with 20 nominations. pic.twitter.com/NTpiqOS3FG — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 26, 2023

