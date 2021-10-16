The first event of DC Fandome 2021 main event is Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock revealing the first clip of his upcoming DC movie, Black Adam. The clip sees him return to mortal realm and immediately destroying a man, and also stopping a bullet!

Ladies & gents… Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️ He is ruthless. He is unstoppable. He is the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is #BLACKADAM The Man in Black has come around...#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

