Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk was hospitalised on Tuesday (July 28) after he collapsed on the set. Reportedly, Odenkirk is getting treated and the what's the root cause that he collapsed has not been disclosed yet. Production on the sixth and final season of the series was underway in New Mexico. All we can say is, get well soon.

Check It Out:

Everyone please send some love to Bob Odenkirk as he was hospitalized earlier today after collapsing on set ❤️ pic.twitter.com/grtq1PBO2L — ayo_taco (@ayo_taco) July 28, 2021

