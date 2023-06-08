Jay Johnston, known for voicing Jimmy Pesto character in Bob’s Burgers, has been arrested for his involvement in the US Capitol riot on January 6. The Better Call Saul actor has been charged with including civil disorder and a felony. As per court documents, Jay “assisted at least three other rioters by pouring water on the rioters’ faces”, reports NBC News. Donald Trump Knew US Capitol Rioters Were Armed, Scuffled With Bodyguard: Aide.

Jay Johnston Arrest

Jay Johnston, a comic actor known for his work on the animated sitcom “Bob’s Burgers,” was arrested in California on Wednesday and charged with felony obstruction of police officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. https://t.co/s33EL8Ieyg — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)