Lea De Seine is the daughter of Bradley Cooper and his ex, Irina Shayk. The six-year-old made her red carpet debut at the premiere of the film Maestro. Adorable pictures of the father-daughter duo are going viral on the internet. Lea looked cute in a leopard-print dress with puff sleeves, accessorised with a crossbody bag and flats. Bradley looked dapper in a navy blue suit paired with a black tie, completing his look with black shoes. Maestro Trailer: Bradley Cooper’s Directorial Reveals Epic and Timeless Love Story of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Watch Video).

Bradley Cooper And Lea De Seine

Bradley Cooper brought his 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper along for a rare (and adorable!) appearance at the L.A. screening of “Maestro.” ❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/qHHO9P4dyM — ExtraTV (@extratv) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)