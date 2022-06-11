Pop sensation Britney Spears got married to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony on June 9. Well, months after winning her freedom from conservatorship, the singer finally got hitched. After the wedding, Spears took to Instagram and shared pics from the D-day along with a long note. Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Are Married! Pictures From The Couple’s Wedding Go Viral On Social Media.

Britney Spears Marries Sam Asghari:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

