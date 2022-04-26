Camila Cabello is celebrating the success of her single “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran. The song has been listed at number five on Billboard Global Chart. The singer shared a sexy picture in which she is seen flaunting her curves in a bikini and posing by the pool. She mentioned in her post, “BAM BAM FEAT . @teddysphotos is NUMBER 5 ON THE GLOBAL CHARTS ! I’m so damn grateful.”

Camila Cabello On ‘Bam Bam’

