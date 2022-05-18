Top Gun Maverick stars Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly attended the 75th annual Cannes film festival showing off their style statement. Tom Cruise was charming as ever and this time sported a stunning blue blazer was topped over a perfectly ironed white shirt and Jennifer Connelly wore a pinafore dress designed by Louis Vuitton. India at Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia Dance Together to Folk Singer Mame Khan’s Singing During Inaugural of India Pavilion (Watch Video).

Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly at Cannes 2022

Jennifer Connelly and Tom Cruise attend the photocall of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. 📸 by Joe Maher pic.twitter.com/JEQLdnkwV6 — Daily Jennifer Connelly (@DailyJenco) May 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)