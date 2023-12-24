Catherine Zeta-Jones and her family are having a wonderful holiday in India, enjoying the festive atmosphere and exploring the country together. They attended the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India in Goa, where Michael Douglas was honoured with a prestigious award. The actress and her family is currently in India and Catherine has been sharing their vacation moments on Instagram, including photos with local women in sarees and a lovely snap with her husband, Michael. They seem to be making the most of their time, embracing the beauty of India during this special season. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at IFFI 2023! Actress Reveals She's Bollywood-Obsessed and Has Watched Om Shanti Om and The Lunchbox (Watch Video).

