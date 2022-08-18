Had you ever been curious when Steven Rogers aka Captain America lost his virginity? Well, for all those Cap thirsters out there, looks like even Jennifer Walters is a huge fans of 'America's Ass' and she managed to make Cap's old friend Bruce Banner aka The Hulk answer the burning question in the first episode of She-Hulk. Well, as per Bruce, Cap had sex the first time even before he went into the ice, back in 1943, and the lucky girl was not Peggy Carter but some random girl he met during a tour! She-Hulk Review: Tatiana Maslany’s Marvel Series Is Chaotic Fun, But Embraces the Worst Aspects of MCU.

Not y'll talking about Steve Rogers (Captain America) being a virgin 😂 #SheHulk Spoiler alert: Episode 1 pic.twitter.com/vioHak8uS2 — HANNAHROMANOVAH 🥰♥️ (@hannahromanovah) August 18, 2022

