The USS Enterprise is all set to make its glorious return as Paramount has confirmed the development of Star Trek 4. With the original cast confirmed to be in talks to return, this should surely excite Trek fans. The film will release in 2023 with Matt Shakman of WandaVision fame directing it.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Chris Pine and the rest of the Enterprise crew are in talks to return for J.J. Abrams' next Star Trek film in 2023 (via @THR | https://t.co/XZUnf20QM7) pic.twitter.com/FJX1crkkmi — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)