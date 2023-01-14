Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed their new baby. The couple welcomed their newborn on January 13, reports People. The singer shared the good news at a private concert where he stated that he and his wife “the little baby this morning. What a blessed day.” John Legend’s Wife Chrissy Teigen Suffers Miscarriage; Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber Express Grief Over The Couple's Loss.

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome New Baby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

