Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been blessed with fourth child! The two have welcomed a baby boy on June 19 via surrogacy and have named him Wren Alexander Stephens. Chrissy not just shared pictures of the surrogate Alexandra, but even revealed via her note that “And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.” Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal First Pic of Their Newborn, Name Baby Girl As Esti Maxine Stephens!

Read Chrissy’s Post And Pics Of The Newborn Child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Adorable Baby Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

