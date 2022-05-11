Following Charlize Theron's debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' post-credits scene, a picture of her with Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr Starnge has surfaced online. The two can be seen in their new costumes, ready for an adventure. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness BO Collection Day 1: Benedict Cumberbatch’s Film Mints Rs 27.50 Crore, Becomes Fourth Biggest Hollywood Opener In India.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)