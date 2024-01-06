Guess who's ready to slip back into those fabulous Cruella de Vil shoes? That's right, Emma Stone. The Academy Award winning actress is teasing her audience with some sneaky hints about the sequel of Disney's Cruella! While chatting with Variety at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in 2024, Stone dropped some sneaky hints about the sequel. When asked about revisiting the iconic antagonist, she said, “It’s a blast. She’s a blast. So yeah, we’ll see. Hopefully sooner rather than later.” Stone, who rocks the role of the iconic anti-hero Cruella de Vil in the 2021 live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians, added her own touch of mystery to the conversation, hinting that 'work is in progress.' Cruella Star Emma Stone Says She Wants an Origin Movie on Disney Villain Ursula.

Emma Stones Talks About Cruella 2:

