Prime Video has dropped the official teaser for Culpa Nuestra, the tantalising finale of Mercedes Ron’s New York Times bestselling Culpable trilogy. Premiering globally in October 2025, the film follows the previous incestuous taboo romantic films Culpa Mía and Culpa Tuya, with the story picking up at Jenna and Lion’s wedding, where Noah (Nicole Wallace) and Nick (Gabriel Guevara) reunite after a painful breakup. The teaser glimpses the simmering sexual tension that still exists between the step-siblings despite what happened in the previous movie. ‘Culpa Tuya’ Ending Explained: Nicole Wallace-Gabriel Guevara’s Steamy Love Story Hits a Tragic Twist; What Could ‘Culpa Nuestra’ Hold for Nick and Noah? (SPOILER ALERT).

Watch Teaser of 'Culpa Nuestra':

