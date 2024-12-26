Culpa Tuya (Your Fault), the Spanish romantic drama starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 27, 2024. The heartwarming story centres on Noah and Nick, a couple who decide to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together. What begins as a blissful cohabitation soon faces challenges when Nick's ex re-enters his life. As they juggle college life and the strain caused by this unforeseen obstacle, their bond is tested. Helmed by Domingo Gonzalez, the film also features Marta Hazas and Goya Toledo in key roles. FYI, Your Fault is the follow-up to My Fault aka Culpa Mia (2023). Nicole Wallace on Intimate Scenes With Gabriel Guevara in 'Culpa Mia' or 'My Fault' Sequel, Says There Are a Lot of 'Such Scenes' in 'Culpa Tuya' (Watch Video).

