Nicole Wallace as Noah and Gabriel Guevara as Nick returns in Culpa Tuya (Your Fault), which premiered on Prime Video on December 27. Writer-director Domingo González promises that this sequel is a step up from the hit first film, Culpa Mía (My Fault). Fans can look forward to the third installment, Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), expected to release on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2025, although the exact date has yet to be confirmed. ‘Culpa Tuya’ Aka ‘Your Fault’ Movie Review: Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara’s Horny Saga Trades Lust for Lacklustre Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Culpa Nuestra’ Aka ‘Our Fault’: Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara Promise More Drama in Third Chapter

