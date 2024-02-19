La La Land fans were treated to a heartwarming moment at the 77th BAFTAs. Well, as Emma Stone received the Best Actress award for her role in Poor Things, her former co-star and close friend Ryan Gosling offered a supportive and playful gesture. Gosling, nominated for Supporting Actor, warmly applauded Stone and even winked as she rose to accept the award. Stone responded with a radiant smile, acknowledging their enduring friendship. The said viral wink picture is all over the internet, and netizens are loving it. Did Deepika Padukone Pose With Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper at BAFTA 2024? Here's the TRUTH Behind Viral Pic!

Cute Moment Captured on Cam During BAFTAs:

sebastian applauding mia dolan actually pic.twitter.com/pnuMqQkyBF — emma stone's manager (@emmarstones) February 18, 2024

