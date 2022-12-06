The casting for Daredevil: Born Again continues to ramp up as Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt have been reportedly cast in major roles. While their roles remain unknown, its been theorised that they they potential love interests for the leads of the series. Daredevil Born Again: Michael Gandolfini Cast For a 'Major Role' in Charlie Cox's Disney+ Marvel Series - Reports.

Check Out the Tweet:

