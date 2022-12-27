The wait for Deadpool 3 has been a huge one, and after years we will be finally getting the film in 2024 November with Hugh Jackman dawning the claws once more. Sharing details on his return as Wolverine, Jackman dished out on what we can expect from the upcoming film saying that Logan and Deadpool hate each other. This would be great to see considering their dynamic in comics is extremely hilarious. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Confirms Time Travel for Ryan Reynolds' Marvel Film, Says They Will Use a Device to Move Around 'Timelines'.

Check Out the Tweet:

Hugh Jackman says Wolverine and Deadpool ‘hate each other’ in #Deadpool3 “I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot” 🎙️ @empiremagazine pic.twitter.com/uG3DxjgbV3 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)