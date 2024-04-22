The internet is going bonkers today because the much-awaited trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine has finally been released. Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's Logan team up in what's basically a Marvel dream come true, blending Deadpool's snarky wit with Wolverine's brooding intensity. The trailer is a wild ride, showcasing Deadpool annoyingly roping Wolverine into all sorts of chaotic adventures, resulting in an epic clash. From explosive showdowns to Deadpool's trademark humour to a rollercoaster ride of R-rated hilarity and badassery, the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer is fun to watch. The film will be released on July 26. Check out fans reaction here. Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer: Potent Combo of Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's Logan Will Make You Scream 'Let's F**king Go'! (Watch Video).

Can We All Laugh At It, AGAIN?

"let's fucking go" deadpool & wolverine trailer pic.twitter.com/9s0WVjkoJJ — mcu reactions & clips (@reactmcu) April 22, 2024

And There We Go ...

Deadpool and Wolverine hopping through a magic portal in the new #DeadpoolAndWolverine trailer! Who do you think opened it? 👀 pic.twitter.com/RVEl9MSpSv — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 22, 2024

We Can All Agree On This

Mondays suck? Not always. Watch the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine now!pic.twitter.com/XKIwPVdhlo — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) April 22, 2024

Phenomenal

No idea when the next Sparking Zero trailer will come but until then we have Deadpool & Wolverine New Trailer, literally peak! This movie’s gonna be phenomenal! pic.twitter.com/QdGAY3OwxR — Hype (@DbsHype) April 22, 2024

It Does

The new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer looks great!! pic.twitter.com/v6Dd4rWIQo — Chasing The Puck Hockey 🏒 (@CTPhockeyUK) April 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)