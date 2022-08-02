Lion actor Dev Patel has pulled off a heroic act by stepping up to break a knife fight between a man and a woman in South Australia. 7News Australia reported that the fight occurred just after 8:45 p.m., and during the altercation, a woman stabbed a man in the chest. Dev Patel Birthday Special: From The Green Knight to Slumdog Millionaire, 5 of the Actor’s Best Films That Everyone Should Watch!

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Dev Patel broke up a knife fight between a man and a woman in South Australia earlier this week. He remained on site to ensure the police and ambulance arrived. The man was stabbed in the chest but is expected to survive. (Source: https://t.co/ObM4LZKu3k) pic.twitter.com/cdasKDymHx

