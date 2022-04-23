Dev Patel is one of the most versatile actors working today. Hailing from Britain, Patel has done a great job at building himself up to be quite the spectacular character actor. Having played so many amazing roles, Patel has constantly knocked it out of the part and given us one great performance after the other. Being a great leading man, Patel brings a huge amount of talent to his films that’s just make them seem so much more better. Dev Patel Joins Benedict Cumberbatch in Wes Anderson's Next.

Patel’s career in the last few years has skyrocketed and has made him somewhat of an arthouse darling. Great at doing challenging films, Patel has managed to choose some great projects. So to celebrate Dev Patel’s 32nd birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best films that everyone should watch. The Green Knight Movie Review: Dev Patel Excels in this Visual Masterpiece About Moralities And Honor (LatestLY Exclusive).

Hotel Mumbai

The 26/11 attacks on the Taj Hotel back in 2008 was one of the most tragic events that took place in Indian history. Hotel Mumbai doesn’t shy away from portraying the ugliness of it and is a great representation of the event. Patel plays the role of a waiter Arjun in it who tries his best to avoid the terrorists.

Lion

One of Dev Patel’s finest films, Lion sees him plays the role of Saroo, a man trying to find his real family. The story of Saroo is really emotional and filled with optimism through and throughout. Bolstered by an extremely impressive cast, this is a movie that should be definitely watched.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Playing one of Charles Dickens’ most famous protagonists, Dev Patel turns up the charm with David Copperfield. Surrounded by great talent including the likes of Tilda Swintone and Peter Capaldi, this is a film that honours Dickens’ work.

Slumdog Millionaire

The film that made Patel into the actor that he is today, Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire is a heartbreaking film with an ending that will leave you feeling elevated. Focusing on a small boy from the slums of Mumbai and detailing the hardships of his life, he makes it big by entering Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

The Green Knight

This is by far Patel’s best film. Portraying the role of young Sir Gawain, one of the Knights in King Arthur’s round table, he goes on a journey of discovering what true honour means. After striking the Green Knight on his neck, he has to take part in a game making sure that a year later the same strike will be received by him. It’s truly a remarkable film with some of the best cinematography you will see.

Dev Patel truly is one of the best young actors we have working today. With this we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2022 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).