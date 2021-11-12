While we didn't get any trailers, Marvel dropped new logos for its upcoming Disney+ shows. Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Secret Invasion received new logos along with a coming soon tag while Ms Marvel has been confirmed for a Summer 2022 release. Many of these projects were announced last year and are currently filming or have finished production. Marvel's 2022 slate for Disney+ looks to be amazing!

Secret Invasion:

Moon Knight:

She-Hulk:

Ms Marvel:

Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, coming Summer 2022 on @DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/GZzAqoeIn0 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 12, 2021

