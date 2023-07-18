During his concert in Montreal, Drake expressed how "deeply disappointed" he was that no one was throwing bras at him. He said that this was the first show he hadn't had bras thrown at him and thought he might be having a bad show. He asked fans to not start throwing objects, and then joked that "if you got a bra though, just let me know that I still got it". Bras Thrown at Drake on Stage VIDEO: Canadian Rapper Gets Bombarded With Intimate Wear, Shoe and Cap During Detroit Concert.

Watch Drake' Concert Footage Here:

Drake was disappointed there were no bras thrown on stage in Montreal pic.twitter.com/PdqWuH4C8z — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 18, 2023

