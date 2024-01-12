Los Angeles [US], January 12 (ANI): Dua Lipa is dating British actor Callum Turner, Page Six reported.

The singer and the actor were spotted dancing at an afterparty in Los Angeles for the premiere of his show 'Masters of the Air' on Wednesday night, sparking speculation that they are dating.

A source told Page Six that they are indeed dating.

"It's new, but they're mad about each other," the insider said.

"She was at the premiere to support him," the source said.

The "Dance the Night" singer appears to have no additional ties to the Apple TV+ limited series.

Turner is now appearing in George Clooney's most recent film, 'The Boys in the Boat,' in addition to the highly anticipated military series produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

He previously appeared in two seasons of the 'Fantastic Beasts' series.

From 2016 to 2017, he dated Vanessa Kirby, who played Princess Margaret in 'The Crown.'

At the time of their split, sources told the Sun newspaper in the UK, "Vanessa and Callum are both rising stars in the acting world, and in the last few years they have been flooded with offers. But as their careers have taken off, their relationship has suffered and they have gradually grown apart. It's very sad as they were once so close."

Meanwhile, Lipa dated Gigi and Bella Hadid's brother, Anwar, from 2019 until 2021. (ANI)

