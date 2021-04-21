Reports in Variety suggest that Emilia Clarke is in final negotiations to become a part of Marvel Studios. She will join hands with the team for Secret Invasion, an original series that will premiere on Disney Plus.

Emilia will join previously-reported cast Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman. Marvel Studios chose not to comment on the matter.

