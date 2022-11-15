After delivering us greats like Skyfall and 1917, Sam Medes returns with Empire of Light, a romantic-drama that also is a tribute to cinema as a whole. Starring Olivia Colman as Hillary Small, it focuses on a love story that is set in the 1980s. Also starring Michael Ward, Toby Jones, Colin Firth and more, Empire of Light releases in theatres on December 9, 2022, in the USA. Empire Of Light: Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Crystal Clarke and Tanya Moodie Board Sam Mendes Directorial.

Check Out the Trailer:

