The latest music video “Fall In Love With Me” has grabbed everyone’s attention, courtesy Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards’ steamy chemistry. The singer is seen getting flirty with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in this song, which is the third single from Morgan’s upcoming album Psychopath. This visuals of this track have raised eyebrows and once questioned Morgan’s equation with Kyle. She dropped an Insta post and mentioned, “I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on.” Real Housewives Star Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Split After 27 Years Of Marriage.

Check The Music Video Fall In Love With Me Below:

Morgan Wade’s Post On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wade (@morganwademusic)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)